The hits keep on coming for Nissan, though in this case we don't mean it in a positive way. Or perhaps this is a positive step – we suspect Nissan feels that way, or at least, the automaker hopes to spin it that way. Either way you cut it, say goodbye Nissan's commercial stalwarts in North America. As of 2021, the NV and NV200 are cut from the lineup.

That's not to say Nissan is turning its back on the commercial vehicle market for the U.S. and Canada. As passenger and cargo vans, the NV models were certainly capable for a variety of duties but now Nissan believes it can serve customers better by offering its line of SUVs, sedans, and trucks to businesses. This new initiative from Nissan is called Nissan Business Advantage, and it literally makes every Nissan model available for special commercial lending and business-to-business programs.

"Success in North America is critical to the Nissan NEXT transformation plan, and we are concentrating on our core business and products," said Michael Colleran, senior vice president of Nissan U.S. Marketing & Sales. “With Nissan Business Advantage, we can meet the unique needs of any business owner by providing a full array of vehicles for their companies to get the job done."

Nissan's new initiative specifically mentions lending, billing, and other paperwork-associated benefits of its new commercial plan. Considering how many businesses like plumbing, HVAC, and other industrial services rely on cargo vans, it's difficult to see how something like a stripped-out Rogue, Armada, or an open-bed Titan pickup could serve as an effective substitute. In Nissan's defense, 2019 NV sales accounted for 20,022 units, with the NV200 logging just 18,766 sales. However, both models showed year-over-year increases, and combined they still outsold the Titan and Armada.

Nissan's financial woes are well-known at this point, so it's likely there wasn't much choice in this decision. Still, without any dedicated work vehicles to offer, pulling out of a market where vehicle sales were increasing could be a move the automaker ultimately regrets.