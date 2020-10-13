Lincoln’s lineup is thinning, though the luxury automaker is keeping its most desired models – crossovers and SUVs. Instead, the automaker is phasing out its sedans. Production for the MKZ ended back in the summer, with Continental production scheduled to be completed by the end of the year. Those hoping Lincoln would replace either with another sedan will be disappointed as the automaker has no immediate plans for one.

In an interview with Ford Authority, Kumar Galhotra, Ford VP and President of the North American region, told the publication that the luxury brand has no plans to develop new sedans “for the foreseeable future.” That’s despite the body style’s popularity in China, where the automaker is continuing to see sales growth. Lincoln has recently launched the China-made Corsair crossover in the market, which has helped.

Gallery: 2020 Lincoln Continental Coach Door Edition

65 Photos

The demise of Lincoln’s sedans isn’t surprising. The body style has been falling out of favor with consumers over the last several years, who are now flocking to larger crossovers and SUVs. Lincoln ended MKZ production on July 31 of this year, signaling the end of its two-generation run, which began in 2006. The Continental signaled the automaker’s new, upscale design direction while hinting at new models with actual names. However, production for it will cease before the end of the year.

Don’t fret, though, because nothing is forever, not even Lincoln’s prohibition on sedans. Galhotra told Ford Authority that the automaker is “always looking at the marketplace” to see what opportunities have arisen and identify any emerging trends. Until then, expect Lincoln to continue following buyers and their dollars into crossovers and SUVs, which are doing well for the company. That could change if crossover and SUV sales begin to fall and sedan sales rebound, though that won’t happen for a few more years.