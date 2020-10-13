There's no other way to say this. The rear wing for the next-generation Porsche 911 GT3 RS is absolutely massive. How massive is it? It's so massive that, when parked, small aircraft try to land on it. It's so massive that astronauts at the International Space Station can see it. It's so massive that it could require an oversize load escort when on the highway in some U.S. states.

Okay, perhaps we're a bit carried away but just look at this thing. Porsche is certainly no stranger to ginormous rear wings, but this dual-plane affair could be the craziest wing that's ever winged on a road-going 911. The current GT3 RS has a large wing on the back, but its single-plane design is at least conventional. Porsche designers have apparently borrowed a page from McLaren for the new model, incorporating a hanging design similar to the Senna. And you know what? That's just fine with us.

Gallery: 992-Series Porsche 911 GT3 RS Spy Photos

20 Photos

The GT3 RS can be as loud and proud as it wants to be, because all indications point to it being the absolute pinnacle of naturally aspirated 911 performance. Yes, amid all the turbocharged Porsche offerings, the GT3 should remain boost free but it won't be slow. We've heard rumblings that the automaker's 4.0-liter engine from the current model will return, tweaked to produce possibly 550 horsepower (410 kilowatts) or more.

As with previous spy shots, we can also see the various aero add-ons the RS model will wear. The biplane wing isn't the only thing keeping this 911 glued to the track – vents in the front wheel arches will help lower pressure, and there's additional aero trickery in the lower fascia, some of which is still concealed with camouflage. For that matter, additional body enhancements on the front fenders and rockers are covered with black wrap, but the car's bulging haunches allowing for a wider track are tough to hide.

If the wing is just too much for you, Porsche will build a standard GT3 with a smaller deployable wing and less fanfare with the body kit. Either way, we can't wait to see the next-gen model in action and a debut can't come soon enough. Right now, it looks like we'll see it happen sometime next year but a surprise reveal at the end of 2020 still isn't out of the question.