With 896,526 sales, the Ford F-Series was crowned the best-selling vehicle in the United States in 2019. A good chunk of those deliveries goes for the F-150, which is new for the 2021 model year. As we all know, every new car has a mandatory manual that is often a book with a few hundred pages.

If you do the quick math, you can imagine the number of books and pages that Ford has to produce every year for the F-150 alone. In fact, the automaker has calculated that it wastes approximately 290 tons of paper for the manuals of the F-150. Or, if you convert that into something that’s easier to read, that’s the weight equivalent of about 122 F-150 trucks. That’s a lot of paper.

This is obviously a problem. More precisely, an 18,000-feet tall problem that Ford wants to eliminate with the 2021 edition of the pickup. One step in the right direction is the introduction of a digital version of the manual that will be available for every 2021 F-150 model and version. It comes as a part of the model’s SYNC infotainment system, which is now standard equipment.

Clearly, that’s not the truck's main selling point though. In this segment, the customers are looking for power, towing ratings, and (probably) off-road capabilities. And the F-150 has good answers to those questions - a selection between six different engines, payload ratings between 1,810 and 2,120 pounds, and towing capabilities ranging from 11,000 to 12,700 lbs.

Just as a reminder, the available engines for the 2021 F-150 are: naturally aspirated 3.3-liter V6, naturally aspirated 5.0-liter V8, 3.0-liter turbodiesel V6, 2.7- and 3.5-liter EcoBoost V6s, and 3.5-liter hybrid V6. An all-electric version plus a Raptor model are also in the works so at least two new powertrains will join the range.