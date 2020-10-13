The 2021 Ford Transit benefits from new Adventure Prep, Motorhome Prep, and RV Prep packages that the company aims at folks who enjoy being outdoors. For business clients, there are now Parcel Delivery and Livery packages, too.

In general, the 2021 Transit receives a few updates. In front, there's now a honeycomb mesh grille. The company also has new wheel designs and additional exterior color choices. Inside, all vans with a Gross Vehicle Weight Rating up to 9,500 pounds have an aisle between the front seats for easier access to the cargo area.

The Adventure Prep Package for the cargo and crew vans includes a 3.5-liter EcoBoost V6, all-wheel drive, 3.73:1 limited-slip differential rear axle, heavy-duty front axle, and privacy glass. Inside, there's an eight-inch infotainment screen. It also gives the driver tech like adaptive cruise control, blind-spot monitoring, and rear and side-sensing systems.

The Motorhome Prep Package is for the cutaway variant of the Transit. It includes adaptive cruise control and gives drivers the option of a new economy-rated version of the 3.5-liter EcoBoost V6.

The RV Prep Package is for the Transit cargo van and includes fog lights, a side-sensing system, adaptive cruise control, and heavy-duty trailer tow equipment. The cabin has swiveling driver and passenger seats, plus an eight-speaker stereo.

For folks who use their Transit to work, there's the Parcel Delivery Package. It has 50/50 hinged rear doors capable of a 253-degree wide opening, and there's full interior lighting. There are no armrests in front to make it easier to leave the seats and access the cargo area. As an option, there's a center console with a right-side gearshift that creates seven more inches of driver legroom. The overhead shelf is optional, and without the piece, there's more room to stand up.

Finally, the Livery Package is available on the Transit passenger van in XLT trim. It includes 10-way power seats in ebony leather for all passengers, a power side door, HID headlights, privacy glass, and 16-inch silver wheels.