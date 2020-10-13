Novitec’s latest project targets a small crowd given the small production numbers of the Ferrari Monza SP1. It goes without saying the package is also available for the two-seater SP2, with both speedsters gaining a shiny new set of Vossen wheels measuring 21 inches at the front axle and 22 inches in the back. The new shoes are complemented by a tweaked suspension lowering the ride height by about 35 millimeters (1.4 inches) for a more spectacular stance.

The tuner has also swapped out the standard exhaust system to make room for its own gold-plated setup to enable better heat dissipation. It can be optionally had with actively controlled exhaust flaps, with a button mounted inside allowing the driver to alter the soundtrack. Novitec's new exhaust is made from Inconel, a superalloy used in Formula 1 as well as in the aerospace industry.

Gallery: Ferrari Monza SP1 tuning by Novitec

11 Photos

Even though the Monza SP1 in standard guise already has Ferrari’s most powerful V12 engine ever fitted to a road car, that didn’t stop Novitec from fiddling with the 6.5-liter to extract more Prancing Horses. The naturally aspirated engine has been taken from 800 hp to 833 hp while the maximum torque available has been bumped from 530 lb-ft (719 Nm) to 575 lb-ft (780 Nm).

The added oomph has slashed a tenth of a second from the sprint to 62 mph (100 km/h), which now takes just 2.8 seconds. Flat out, it’ll do in excess of 186 mph (300 km/h) – without a roof, windshield, and side windows. We’re tempted to believe most of these SP1 and SP2 speedsters will likely end up as garage queens, so slim chances of ever seeing one at full tilt.

Those privileged to own either of the two roofless Ferraris can ask Novitec to fully customize the interior in leather and Alcantara available in virtually any desired color. It remains to be seen how many customers will actually modify their prized possessions given their rarity. With exclusive models from Maranello such as this Monza SP1, any aftermarket changes could risk hurting its value.