The 2021 Jaguar XF has already been unveiled. While the differences aren't night and day on the outside (as you can see with the lead image versus the gallery below) the cabin improvements on the facelifted model should create the distinction.

However, if the interior updates don't matter to you at all, and if you want a cashback with your British cat, CarsDirect has discovered a hefty discount that comes with the 2020 model year XF – up to $17,000, in fact.

Jaguar isn't announcing the massive discount on the outgoing XF. But according to dealer bulletins, those who will purchase a 2020 XF S V6 can get a $17,000 "Allowance Credit." Those who want the four-banger version are also up for a treat – $15,000 of unannounced discount. The deal will only be valid if you loan through Jaguar or you arrive at a dealership with your own financing before November 2, 2020.

The tempting discounts don't stop there. CarsDirect also discovered that another British brand offers a huge incentive. We're talking about Rolls-Royce, and it was reported that the luxury marque is giving a $25,000 lease incentive on the 2020 Phantom until January 4, 2021.

CarsDirect discovered more hidden discounts. The Kia K5, which got a ridiculous lease incentive at launch, is now available with a $500 discount until November 2 if you're coming from a competing brand. The 2021 Chevrolet Tahoe, on the other hand, offers a $1,000 cashback for Costco members – a deal that's available until January 4, 2021.

The 2020 Genesis G70 may be on its way out of the lineup to make way for the facelifted 2022 model, but the Korean company is offering a $1,500 discount when financing the luxury sedan. You can increase that by another $1,000 if you're coming from a competitor brand, similar to what Kia offers with the K5.