The Cadillac CT5 went on sale about a year ago, and the hotter CTV-5 Blackwing variant will soon join it. The Blackwing is an ultra-high-performance version of the sedan, which Cadillac confirmed was in development back in June 2019. Recent spy photos of the super sedan have it looking production-ready, and that hasn’t changed in a new video that shows a fleet of Blackwing sedans out testing.

The cars in the video look like those that our spy photographers have captured. Camouflage continues to cover the front and rear fascias, along with the lower part of the doors. This is where Cadillac will make the bulk of the changes that’ll differentiate the Blackwing from a regular CT5. The lower grille opening is larger, for improved cooling, while the mesh grille and subtle diffuser add to the sedan’s sporty stance. The camo along the doors helps hide the lowered rocker panels.

Gallery: 2021 Cadillac CT5-V Blackwing Spy Photos

11 Photos

While we can’t see the cars’ rear in the video, previous spy shots have shown the model with a quad exhaust and a super-subtle trunk spoiler. The new looks will hide the car’s aggressive powertrain – likely GM’s supercharged 6.2-liter V8. It’s expected to make the same 650 horsepower (485 kilowatts) as it does in the Chevrolet Camaro ZL1. Both share GM’s Alpha underpinnings.

The lack of camouflage and the copious number of test vehicles has us thinking a reveal could be imminent. Cadillac hasn’t said when it plans to reveal the sedan, though the automaker is already teasing the Blackwing model’s 200-mile-per-hour (322-kilometer-per-hour) top speed and carbon fiber-backed front seats. It’s difficult to predict when Cadillac could unveil the new model without auto shows for the foreseeable future. However, we wouldn’t be surprised if we saw it arrive before the end of the year.