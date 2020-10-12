It's hard to feel too sorry for anyone wealthy enough to own a new Rolls-Royce, but there's bad news for these folks in the European Union because the illuminated Spirit of Ecstasy badge is no longer available. Making matters worse, the light-up hood ornament needs to be removed from any Rolls that currently has it.

The cause of this weird decision is that the illuminated sculpture does not comply with the new EU light pollution regulations. After disconnecting it, Rolls will refund owners for the price of the option and replace the hood ornament with a silver-plated Spirit of Ecstasy. Note that this only applies to vehicles in the EU, and models elsewhere are still free to light up the lady.

"In February 2019 we sent our dealers a bulletin saying we were removing the option of an unlit Spirit of Ecstasy. It was no longer to be sold to customers. It came off the options list," a Rolls-Royce spokesman told The Daily Mail. "Sadly, we are telling our customers that we will by law have to disconnect their Spirit of Ecstasy."

What's not clear is what happens if owners simply doesn't bring their Rolls-Royce to a dealer to remove the illuminated Spirit of Ecstasy. It's hard to imagine the cops pulling over someone in a Phantom just because there's a light-up hood ornament.

The latest Rolls-Royce to join the range is the new Ghost. It now rides on the dedicated Rolls-Royce Architecture of Luxury platform and has an interesting suspension setup with a damper on the upper wishbone that helps create an even smoother ride. There's also a GPS-aided transmission to make motoring in the sedan even more luxurious. Prices start at $332,500.