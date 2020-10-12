The BMW X8 is the future, range-topping model sitting at the top of its expansive range of crossovers. These new spy shots offer a fresh look at the vehicle.

In front, the exposed rivets tell us that BMW has panels over the hood to hide the actual shape. The bulbous nature of the lower fascia suggests that the company has a similar covering there. In terms of design, the X8's face has a wide take on BMW's kidney grille, and the headlights flank the lower edges of it.

In profile, the camouflage hides a lot. The roofline slopes gently downward towards the back. In comparison, the X7 has much flatter styling here.

The rear glass looks small, given the vehicle's large overall size. There are heat guards for the exhausts at each corner of the bumper. The "Hybrid Test Vehicle" decal offers a hint about the powertrain.

Despite its size, the X8 reportedly has two rows of seating on the inside. Buyers would be able to select a bench for the rear seat to fit five people or a pair of chairs to fit a total of four folks.

There would reportedly be a plug-in hybrid X8 M45e. It would use the setup from the 745e combining a turbocharged 3.0-liter inline-six engine and electric motor. In the sedan, this powertrain is good for 394 horsepower (293 kilowatts) and 442 pound-feet (600 Newton-meters) of torque, although the output could be different in the crossover. BMW has trademarked X8 M, pointing to an even hotter variant eventually joining the lineup.

Current info suggests the X8 goes on sale in late 2021 as a 2022 model year vehicle. We might see the big crossover sooner because there's a rumor of BMW debuting either a near-production-ready concept or the actual vehicle before the end of the year.