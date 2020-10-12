All models now get the eight-inch infotainment screen, Apple CarPlay, and Android Auto.

The refreshed 2021 Honda Accord arrives to give the sedan a slightly different and major technology improvements. Sales begin on October 13.

The styling upgrades are all at the front, and they combine to give the sedan a somewhat less cluttered face. The grille is now wider, and the designers are able to integrate the radar unit more cleanly into the nose. The lower fascia has smaller openings for the fog lights. The company improves the LED headlights to throw light farther when using the low beams. The high beams have a longer and wider spread. Sonic Gray Pearl is a new body color available on the Sport, Sport Special Edition, and Touring trims.

Gallery: 2021 Honda Accord

2021 Honda Accord Hybrid Silver Exterior
22 Photos
2021 Honda Accord Hybrid Silver Exterior 2021 Honda Accord Hybrid Front End Curve 2021 Honda Accord Hybrid Front Three Quarters 2021 Honda Accord Hybrid Front Sunset 2021 Honda Accord Hybrid Updated Grille 2021 Honda Accord Hybrid Parked 2021 Honda Accord Sport SE And Accord Hybrid

Inside, the eight-inch infotainment display is now standard for all models, and every trim gets Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. For 2021, wireless CarPlay and Android Auto come on the EX-L and Touring grades of the regular Accord, in addition to EX and above trims of the Accord Hybrid.

In a small tweak to the layout, the front USB ports are now at the base of the center console. There are two USB ports for passengers in the rear now, too.

The powertrains carry over from before, but there are changes to how they drive. Both the turbocharged engines and hybrid have tweaked engine management software for better throttle response. The hybrid system also now puts a higher priority on electric driving.

The Ever-Evolving Accord:

honda accord evolution 10 Generations Of Honda Accord Show The Family Sedan's Evolution
honda fit civic coupe killed Honda Kills Fit, Civic Coupe, And Accord With Manual Gearbox

For improved safety, the adaptive cruise control has smoother braking, and the lane-keeping assist system has more natural feeling steering corrections. All grades of the 2021 Accord have a rear seat reminder and rear seatbelt reminder to help prevent drivers from leaving a child or pet in the vehicle. The range-topping Touring grade gets new low-speed braking control that uses sonar to automatically stop the vehicle to avoid a collision in conditions like being in a parking lot.

Save Thousands On A New Honda Accord
Honda Accord
MSRP $ 25,225
MSRP $ 25,225
Save on average over $3,400 off MSRP* with
Motor1.com Car Buying Service
SEE PRICING

The new Accord Sport Special Edition replaces the EX 1.5T grade. This trim comes standard with leather upholstery, heated front seats, 12-way power adjustability for the driver's chair, heated mirrors, and remote engine start. Like that regular Sport grade, the exterior has a 19-inch wheels, trunk spoiler, LED fog lights, and a dark chrome grille. Power comes from the 1.5-liter turbocharged four-cylinder making 192 horsepower (143 kilowatts) and 192 pound-feet (260 Newton-meters) that runs through a CVT.

The table below shows the pricing for the 2021 Honda Accord.

Model / Trim Drivetrain MSRP (Not Including $955 Destination Charge)
Accord LX 1.5T/CVT $24,770
Accord Sport 1.5T/CVT $27,230
Accord Sport Special Edition 1.5T/CVT $28,720
Accord EX-L 1.5T/CVT $31,090
Accord Sport 2.0T 2.0T/10AT $31,910
Accord Touring 2.0T/10AT $36,700
Accord Hybrid Hybrid $26,370
Accord Hybrid EX Hybrid $30,320
Accord Hybrid EX-L Hybrid $32,690
Accord Hybrid Touring Hybrid $36,240

Source: Honda