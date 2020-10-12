The refreshed 2021 Honda Accord arrives to give the sedan a slightly different and major technology improvements. Sales begin on October 13.

The styling upgrades are all at the front, and they combine to give the sedan a somewhat less cluttered face. The grille is now wider, and the designers are able to integrate the radar unit more cleanly into the nose. The lower fascia has smaller openings for the fog lights. The company improves the LED headlights to throw light farther when using the low beams. The high beams have a longer and wider spread. Sonic Gray Pearl is a new body color available on the Sport, Sport Special Edition, and Touring trims.

Inside, the eight-inch infotainment display is now standard for all models, and every trim gets Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. For 2021, wireless CarPlay and Android Auto come on the EX-L and Touring grades of the regular Accord, in addition to EX and above trims of the Accord Hybrid.

In a small tweak to the layout, the front USB ports are now at the base of the center console. There are two USB ports for passengers in the rear now, too.

The powertrains carry over from before, but there are changes to how they drive. Both the turbocharged engines and hybrid have tweaked engine management software for better throttle response. The hybrid system also now puts a higher priority on electric driving.

For improved safety, the adaptive cruise control has smoother braking, and the lane-keeping assist system has more natural feeling steering corrections. All grades of the 2021 Accord have a rear seat reminder and rear seatbelt reminder to help prevent drivers from leaving a child or pet in the vehicle. The range-topping Touring grade gets new low-speed braking control that uses sonar to automatically stop the vehicle to avoid a collision in conditions like being in a parking lot.

The new Accord Sport Special Edition replaces the EX 1.5T grade. This trim comes standard with leather upholstery, heated front seats, 12-way power adjustability for the driver's chair, heated mirrors, and remote engine start. Like that regular Sport grade, the exterior has a 19-inch wheels, trunk spoiler, LED fog lights, and a dark chrome grille. Power comes from the 1.5-liter turbocharged four-cylinder making 192 horsepower (143 kilowatts) and 192 pound-feet (260 Newton-meters) that runs through a CVT.

