To celebrate 25 years of motorsports excellence, Callaway Competition is releasing a run of only 25 C7 Corvette Z06s that will benefit from decades of motorsports engineering experience. Callaway is a familiar tuning company here in the US where it takes products from General Motors and works to improve performance in almost every category. For 25 years Callaway has taken its passion for performance car engineering and turned it towards various racing series in Europe with impressive results.

Callaway Competition has a unique relationship with General Motors who authorizes Callaway Competition to build and homologate Corvettes for various racing series. Callaway Competition has been in Germany for over 25 years and has a great deal of experience importing Corvette racecars to take the fight to its European rivals.

This relationship isn’t just some marketing exercise either as Callaway Competition has a history of winning. Most recently in 2019 Callaway Competition won the ADAC GT Masters Trophy Championship. This tradition of winning isn’t anything new as Callaway Competition won the FIA GT3 European Team Championship in 2007 and has continued to gain a top-three spot almost every year in between.

This experience in motorsports excellence means the team at Callaway knows a thing or two about building the best Corvettes on the road and track. Customers can experience this engineering excellence in Callaway Corvette C7 Z06 Champion Edition, which uses many race-bred parts. The Callaway Corvette C7 Z06 Champion Edition starts with the SC757 Power Package which increases power to 757 horsepower thanks to a Callaway GenThree supercharger. Callaway also adds an engine cooling package, suspension upgrades, harness bar, aero from the GT3 racecar, and short shifter for manual transmission models.