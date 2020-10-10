They say that there's more fun in the journey towards completing your modified vehicle – even more than the final product itself. But in case you want to take a shortcut, there's this: a 2019 Chevy Colorado overlander with badass modifications.

First off, this Colorado is carrying a massive diesel engine in its hood – a 6.8-liter Duramax that's even bigger than the 6.6-liter Duramax of the Silverado HD. Exact power figures weren't mentioned but the power plant is complemented by S&B Filters cold-air intake and a 3-inch exhaust.

But this Colorado isn't all about its power plant. As a very capable off-roading vehicle, its suspension upgrades are extensive, starting with a BDS suspension, a 5-inch Fox coil-over conversion kit with compression adjusters, Baja Kits pre-runner with long travel upper and lower control arms, and ZR2 Eaton e-lockers at the front and out back. A set of massive 37-inch Falken Wildpeak M/T tires wrap the 17-inch XD Series Machete beadlock wheels, giving this Colorado a tall and monstrous stance.

As it is an overlanding vehicle, this Colorado is equipped with an M-Racks roof rack and a Tuff Stuff Overland rooftop tent. Other modifications include N-FAB RKR rock sliders, BedRug carpeted bed liner, and RotopaX liquid storage container and mounting plates.

Aesthetic updates are quite obvious based on the images, most notable are the Rigid Industries LED lighting and the high cut fenders with faux flare.

If you're interested to add this vehicle to your garage, this Chevy Colorado Overlander is heading to the Dallas Mecum Auctions on October 15 to 17. While we may agree that the fun resides in the journey of modifying your vehicle, this example's host of upgrades might sway you into choosing to miss all that fun.