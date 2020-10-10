The F90 BMW M5 is one of the most impressive sports sedans ever built and a machine that can easily take on most of the best sports cars on the road today. Although the M5 is quite a heavy luxury sedan, the combination of a twin-turbo V8, quick-shifting automatic transmission, and the all-wheel-drive system makes it a potent weapon on a drag strip. The tuners at Evolve thought they could make the F90 M5 even better adding a robust tuning package that elevates the F90 M5 into the realm of supercars. Don’t believe us? Well, maybe this carwow drag race will change your mind.

The F90 BMW M5 Competition Sports Sedan is an impressive machine right out of the factory thanks to a 4.4-liter twin-turbo V8 that produces 617 hp (441 kW) and 553 lb-ft (750 Nm) of torque. This power is routed through an 8-speed automatic transmission, which is then fed through an all-wheel-drive system. Thanks to this robust drivetrain the BMW M5 can sprint from 0 to 60 in under 3 seconds and can run a quarter-mile time of 10.9-seconds. Thanks to a full bolt-on kit from Evolve Tuning which includes air intakes, a full exhaust, and tune, this particular M5 is now making 800 hp.

The Ferrari 488 Pista is the perfection of the 488 GTB supercar and represents Ferrari’s most track focus mid-engine vehicle of the 488 generation. With a powerful 3.9-liter twin-turbo V8 engine that produces 710 hp (530 kW) and 568 lb-ft (770 Nm) of torque, the 488 Pista is home to Ferrari’s most powerful V8 ever. Thanks to the extensive use of carbon fiber, the Pista is 200 lb (91 kg) lighter than the normal Ferrari 488.

In the drag race of engineered Ferrari perfection and tuned BMW missile, there can only be one winner and the results may surprise you.