Since Ford introduced the new Ford Expedition for the 2018 model year, the blue oval brand has been keeping it relevant by adding different packages and variants that potential buyers could get with their vehicles. Just this year, they introduced a more up-market King Ranch option and an off-road-focused FX4 pack. It was also in 2018 when the Expedition got a significant price bump of at least $8,650 higher than the previous generation. For 2021, Ford has taken this into consideration and is set to reduce prices for the new Expedition.

According to CarsDirect, a dealer order guide stated that the 2021 Ford Expedition will get an XL base model, an entry-level option only available to fleet buyers previously, as well as lower prices on the majority of the lineup. For comparison's sake, the XL trim has an MSRP of $50,720 (including destination) and is $3,785 cheaper than the current Expedition in its most affordable XLT trim ($54,505 for the XLT). According to Ford spokesperson Sam Schembari, this new pricing was made with customers in mind.

"We listen to the customer to determine not only feedback on features but what other factors would keep them coming back. Choice & affordability are consistent elements particularly these days," Schembari says. The recently revealed STX package is an option on the new XL variant, too, making it a more tempting proposition.

For just under $1,000, the STX package will spruce up the entry-level model with new looks and better creature comforts. Potential buyers get an 8-inch infotainment system with Sync 3 software, three-zone climate control, a five-bar chrome grille, 18-inch wheels with a Magnetic Metallic finish, and white-lettered all-terrain tires. Like other Expeditions, Ford Co-Pilot360 will be standard. As for the engine, expect the same 375-hp 3.5L EcoBoost V6 and 10-speed automatic.

CarsDirect believes that this move is to compete directly with the pricing of the Chevrolet Tahoe and make sure buyers aren't driven away by huge price differences.