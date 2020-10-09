It’s no surprise that the original Ford Bronco and Chevy Blazer shared many similarities. However, things are very different now in 2020 with the Blue Oval honoring its heritage, and Chevrolet building a fully modern crossover. So ever since the former broke the internet with the announcement that its baby would come back, what makes General Motors so sure the Blazer won’t be forgotten?

Sure, the new Bronco has drain plugs in the interior so it can be hosed down after a trip through the boonies, but what’s it like behind the wheel? As its rival cites the Blazer’s on-road performance as one of its party pieces, it’s impossible to avoid the fact that some customers will use their vehicle as a people carrier, never putting the tires in the dirt.

Many have tried to render the unibody crossover as an aggro offroader but every time it looks too good to be true. As all-terrain enthusiasts still use the original K5 Blazer as the base for some amazing project cars, it may have to stay that way; even after desert racing legend BJ Baldwin migrated from team Chevy to Toyota, his famous K5 Prerunner Loki remains a staple for race recon and skill sharpening.

While many fans would love to have a Blazer fit to compete with the Jeep Wrangler and Ford Bronco, it doesn’t look like that will materialize. Brad Franz, senior marketing manager for Chevy SUV’s feels confident about the vehicle’s trajectory and doesn’t want to change course – for good reason, as the General Motors offering has seen great sales success since its reintroduction for the 2019 model year.

While Chevy has sold 40,000 Blazers in 2019 and 60,000 as of June 2020, it’s important to note that 165,000 people put their name down to secure a Bronco in the initial three weeks after launch.