Here's an intriguing automotive mystery. A new video from TFLnow discovers Ford driving a right-hand-drive Ranger Raptor in Colorado. It raises the question of why the company would ship one to the US and put the truck on the road with absolutely no camouflage.

The TFLnow folks speculate that this could signal Ford's preparation to bring the Ranger Raptor in the United States. There's evidence that this might not be the case, though. We have seen the Blue Oval driving several examples of the Ranger Raptor without camo in the US, including several left-hand-drive units. This has been happening since 2018.

Gallery: 2019 Ford Ranger Raptor: First Drive

Another factor to consider is that a new Ranger is due in 2022. It makes us wonder whether Ford would invest the money to engineer the Raptor for the American market when the model's time on sale would be limited. Instead, the better expenditure would probably be on making a hotter version of the next-gen truck.

With this info in mind, there's still the question of why Ford is testing the Ranger Raptor in Colorado. TFLnow also speculates that this might be a powertrain test mule. This argument makes significantly more sense. The current Ranger Raptor uses a 2.0-liter twin-turbo four-cylinder diesel engine that makes 210 horsepower (157 kilowatts) and a generous 369 pound-feet (500 Newton-meters) of torque. However, diesel engines aren't as popular in American as in Europe and Australia, and this one is a bit underpowered to get the Raptor name in the US.

Until the Ranger Raptor arrives in the US, the Tremor occupies the role in America as the most rugged model. The package includes a suspension lift, Fox 2.0 monotube dampers, new front knuckles, locking rear differential, front skid plate, and 32-inch Continental General Grabber A/TX tires wrapping the 17-inch wheels in Magnetic gray. The changes contribute to an extra 0.8 inches of ground clearance over the standard truck and increase the suspension travel, too.