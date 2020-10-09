Never say never.

Shortly after the debut of the reborn Ford Bronco, the automaker confirmed it has no plans to sell the off-roader outside North America. Several months before that, even before the vehicle’s premiere, it was also reported that there’s no chance of seeing a right-hand-drive Bronco. That may be completely inaccurate, however.

Our colleagues at Ford Authority report the new Bronco can actually be configured for countries where cars drive on the left side of the road. That doesn’t necessarily mean an RHD Bronco is happening but it’s good to know that not all hope is lost.

“We’ve optimized for left-hand-drive,” Paul Wraith, the chief designer of the Bronco and Bronco Sport projects, told the online publication. “But we did look at right-hand drive, and Bronco is intensely famous here in the US but it’s pretty famous, or at least it was famous, elsewhere in the world. We’re always open to do all sorts of things in the future, but right now, we’re left-hand drive focused.”

Obviously, his words don’t scream “we are coming to Europe” but at least the door is not fully closed. If Ford rethinks its strategy - inspired by the success of the Mustang on the Old continent - a switch to an RHD configuration won’t be difficult. Actually, it’ll be easier than expected to have a Bronco on sale in the United Kingdom, Australia, India, etc.

Never Say Never:

ford bronco not available world 2021 Ford Bronco, Bronco Sport Won't Be Offered Outside North America
ford bronco raptor allegedly coming Ford Bronco Raptor All But Confirmed, And In An Odd Way
“Underneath the Bronco is its closest cousin – if you will – the Ranger…so the platform is capable of right hand drive,” Wraith added.

If we can give our two cents, the chances of seeing the Bronco outside North America are slim. Or, at least, during the first two or three model years until Ford works out a cheap solution to export the off-roader in Europe and deal with the continent’s super strict emissions standards.

Source: Ford Authority

Gallery: 2021 Ford Bronco

2021 Ford Bronco off-road at sunset
53 Photos
2021 Ford Bronco off-road at sunset 2021 Ford Bronco two-door yellow driving off-road through forest 2021 Ford Bronco two-door yellow driving off-road from the side 2021 Ford Bronco two-door yellow driving off-road 2021 Ford Bronco two-door yellow driving off-road 2021 Ford Bronco two-door off-road yellow 2021 Ford Bronco driving off-road with accessories

Ford Bronco

Ford Bronco
Explore Reviews

More photos

Ford Bronco Overland Concept
Ford Bronco Overland Concept
Ford Bronco spied with camouflaged roof
Ford Bronco spied with camouflaged roof
Ford U260 Concept
Ford U260 Concept
Ford Bronco Paint Colors On Gas Cans
Ford Bronco Paint Colors On Gas Cans
Jeep Wrangler Ford Bronco Dealer Comparison Guide
Jeep Wrangler Ford Bronco Dealer Comparison Guide
Ford Bronco Trail Rig, Bronco Fishing Guide, Bronco Sport Trail Rig, Bronco Sport Tow RZR, and Bronco Sport Off-Roadeo Adventure Patrol concepts
Ford Bronco Trail Rig, Bronco Fishing Guide, Bronco Sport Trail Rig, Bronco Sport Tow RZR, and Bronco Sport Off-Roadeo Adventure Patrol concepts