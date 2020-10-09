Many of the modern SUVs on the market are quite capable - and we are not talking only about the so-called super-SUVs like the Lamborghini Urus and Bentley Bentayga. Even more mainstream manufacturers like BMW and Mercedes-Benz have big, fat, high-riding machines that can hit 62 miles per hour (100 kilometers per hour) in less than five seconds.

That’s why, we love to watch drag races between heavy and powerful SUVs from different brands. And today’s rivals are two of the fastest crossovers in the world - the BMW X7 M50i and the Mercedes-AMG G63.

See, these are two very different machines - and this is more than obvious even at a glance. However, both feature a massive twin-turbo V8 under the hood and an all-wheel drive. At least in that respect, there’s some parity but let’s see the numbers first.

The Bavarian seven-seater in its range-topping form comes with a 4.4-liter engine delivering 523 horsepower (390 kilowatts) and 553 pound-feet (750 Newton-meters) of torque. On paper, it is capable of reaching 62 mph (100 kph) from a standstill in just 4.5 seconds.

Against it, the G63 relies on a 4.0-liter V8 with 577 hp (430 kW) and 627 lb-ft (850 Nm) for a 0-62 mph (0-100 kph) acceleration in the same 4.5 seconds. It should be a pretty close battle as the numbers suggest.

Unfortunately, this video courtesy of the Track Day channel on YouTube doesn’t provide a drag race from a standing start - but that doesn’t mean it’s not entertaining. Instead, you can watch the two large German SUVs go against each other in a series of three runs from 30 and 60 mph (48 kph and 96 kph). It’s all about the mid-range power.