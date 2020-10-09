When Audi uploaded the 2021 RS6 Avant on its US configurator back in June, we maxed it out as we usually do with new cars and ended up with $141,320. Compared to the standard specification, all the bells and whistles amount to a little over $32,000, which the car you’re seeing here has. On top of that, the owner shelled out extra money for full ceramic coating, which included the wheels and brakes.

Listed on Auto Trader, the car is up for grabs with a hefty premium as the seller wants a cool $207,000. To put that sum into perspective, for that kind of money you could buy the most expensive Audi on sale today, the $208,900 R8 V10 Performance Spyder Quattro. Putting it another way – it costs nearly twice as much as a base RS6 Avant.

Gallery: 2021 Audi RS6 Avant for sale

23 Photos

While the RS6 Avant is unquestionably one of the most desirable cars to ever carry the Four Rings, the seller’s asking price is a bit on the steep side. Yes, it’s a luxurious wagon and tech-heavy sports car rolled into one hugely enticing package, but there’s basically no reason to pay this kind of money.

You’d be better off ordering one straight from Audi as long as you can patiently wait to take delivery. If not, a quick search on the same Auto Trader website lists several other examples of the super wagon that are far more attainable, with one Audi dealer in New Jersey selling an RS6 for the “lowly” price of $119,840.

Eye-watering price tag aside, if you’ve ever wondered what an Audi RS6 Avant looks like in real life with all the boxes on the options list ticked, this is pretty much it. It wears a beautiful Navarra Blue paint in the same vein as the retro-flavored Tribute Edition harkening back to where it all started – the RS2. Mind you, the car has been driven a bit, with the listing saying the speedy wagon has covered 335 miles (539 kilometers).

Whether it will find a new home at this exorbitant price tag remains to be seen. We're hoping the much-awaited RS6 Avant will be a success for Audi USA, and maybe that will convince the company to bring the smaller and cheaper RS4 Avant stateside as well.