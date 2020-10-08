The 2020 Ford Mustang starts at a very reasonable $26,670. For that price you get a turbocharged 310-horsepower coupe with a six-speed manual transmission and sporty looks. It's hard to fathom a version of this car exceeding six figures, but a new Shelby GT500 with the Carbon Fiber Track Package and every available option can cost a staggering $107,000.

That's what we have in this new video from Speed Phenom, which takes us behind-the-scenes for a look at the most expensive Mustang ever as they arrive at dealerships. By now we've seen all kinds of GT500 photos and videos of the car in action, but we haven't enjoyed such an up-close look at a fully-optioned Shelby in pre-delivery wrap. The video doesn't show the actual arrival, but it does take us around the car as it would come off the truck and honestly, it's a bit dirty for a $100,000 Mustang.

It's also quite disassembled, but not in a bad way. The dealer prep for GT500s with the track package is rather involved, as many of the aero components aren't installed at the factory. The Shelby's big front splitter is actually stowed inside the car for transport, requiring the passenger seat to be reclined so it will fit. The trunk is also full of parts, not the least of which being additional winglets and the oil separator system that requires installation. Perhaps most interesting – at least to us car nerds – is the UPC sticker on the side of the massive spoiler. We have no idea why it's there but hey, must be a Shelby thing.

The dealership completes all the prep work but curiously, the various window stickers are left in place for the initial drive. Perhaps it's a party piece, making sure other drivers on the road know this is a six-figure Mustang. Presumably, the stickers will be removed before the GT500's first track session, which we suspect is coming soon.