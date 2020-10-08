Sabre: a type of backsword with a curved blade associated with the light cavalry of the early modern and Napoleonic periods.

As the McLaren Senna was already potent enough to take Formula 1 World Champion Nico Rosberg’s breath away, we were excited to hear that the British automaker is working on an even quicker hypercar. Sure, the new version gets its name from a sword, but in typical McLaren fashion, the project started out as the BC-03 – Ron Dennis would be proud.

While the Sabre will be a completely different car under the hood, we couldn’t help but notice that the exterior looks a bit copy and paste next to the original. Even without a camouflaged high-visibility jacket, it’s clear that this car is more of an exercise in engineering than design. Ethos aside, the British automaker is letting the numbers do the talking.

Upon closer inspection we can see that the front splitter looks a bit more aggro, the rear decklid looks loosely inspired by the Vision GT concept, and the rear lights are mounted on the wing just like this year’s Formula 1 challengers. We’d wager McLaren must be sticking with the same form-follows-function design ethos they utilized for the first-generation Senna – good news because that thing was blisteringly quick.

Technical information is sparse, but Instagram user krn_speed suggests that the vehicle will be powered by the M840TR twin-turbocharged 4.0-liter V8 from the Senna, producing 800 horsepower (596 kilowatts) and 590 foot-pounds (800 Newton Meters) of torque along with a hybrid system advancing power and torque figures to 1,150 hp (857 kW) and 944 lb-ft (1,280 Nm) of torque. We’d take these numbers with a sizable grain of salt, but it’s clear that this thing was born to be wild.

The price and performance figures put this car in direct competition with heavy hitters like the Koenigsegg Jesko, Pagani Huayra BC, and Bugatti Chiron Pur Sport – the Sabre could definitely be as fast, but the big question remains if it will be as exciting as its industry rivals.