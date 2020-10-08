Let's face it, 2020 has been a rough year for a lot of people for a variety of reasons. The new Mazda Heroes program aims to give back to the great folks who are putting in the time to make the world a better place. To show its appreciation, the company will select 50 deserving people and will give them an MX-5 Miata 100th Anniversary Special Edition.

"This year marks Mazda’s 100th Anniversary. We had hoped this time would be filled with moments of celebration and appreciation for our fans, employees, and partners. But given the many tragic events of 2020, we decided to express, in another way, our brand’s unique heritage of trying to make things better," Mazda North American Operations President Jeff Guyton said.

Gallery: Mazda Centenary lineup

24 Photos

The Mazda Heroes program is accepting stories through October 25 about people performing important acts of kindness, resilience, and empathy this year. These folks don't necessarily have to be healthcare workers. The company notes that a teacher trying especially hard to enhance long-distance learning or someone taking on the task of sourcing personal protective equipment for people in the community are also eligible for this award. The company will announce the winners on December 2.

As its name implies, the Miata 100th Anniversary Special Edition celebrates Mazda's century of existence going back to January 30, 1920, as the Toyo Cork Kogyo Co., Ltd. The model wears Snowflake White Pearl Mica exterior paint. For the soft top, the fabric is red, and the RF has a black roof. There's a "100 Years 1920 – 2020" badge on the front fender. The wheel center caps also have a red and black 100th Anniversary logo on them.

Inside, the special edition Miata had red leather seats and matching carpet. The headrests have an embossed 100th Anniversary logo, and the same emblem is on the key fob.

With the six-speed manual, the Miata 100th Anniversary edition starts at $32,670 for the soft top or $35,425 for the RF. The six-speed automatic takes the price to $33,195 and $35,750, respectively.