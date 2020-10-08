Audi provided a first glimpse of the E-Tron GT back in March 2018 when it originally teased the Tesla Model S fighter. It debuted later that year in concept form at the Los Angeles Auto Show before hitting the streets to undergo testing while draped in camouflage. Fast forward to October 2020, the fully electric sedan still hasn’t been revealed in its final form, but we’re getting there. A comprehensive batch of images shows a near-production prototype.

The EV carrying the Four Rings is still fully covered, only this time the typical camouflage has made way for a body wrap that doesn’t really hide much. As seen in a plethora of spy shots, the road-going model won’t be that much different than the concept before it, with the most obvious changes being the adoption of traditional door handles. The side mirrors also appear to be larger than what the showcar had.

Gallery: Audi E-Tron GT teasers

122 Photos

In the same vein as the concept, the E-Tron GT will have charging ports on both front fenders to mirror its sister model, the Porsche Taycan. Audi has only provided close-up shots of the prototype and the car is a bit blurred out in the videos, but we can still see the front bumper has been modified with smaller air intakes. The fascia looks a tad less aggressive than the 2018 concept, but that’s to be expected from a car about to transition to the production variant.

The rear bumper hasn’t changed much, with the most notable change being the adoption of parking sensors the concept lacked to enable a cleaner look of the derrière. Those dual vertical fins are still there, and the general shape of the bumper is similar. Bear in mind this is technically a prototype, although it should look virtually the same once series production will commence.

Speaking of which, the E-Tron GT will hit the assembly line at the end of the year and is going to be built at the same Böllinger Höfe facility in Neckarsulm, Germany where the R8 supercar is manufactured. Audi still isn’t willing to go into any technical specifications, but it does mention the availability of a carbon fiber roof. We also know there’s going to be an optional rear loudspeaker complementing the standard front-mounted speaker as part of the statutory acoustic vehicle alerting system (AVAS) electric vehicles must have.

In more exciting news, an RS version has already been confirmed even though the standard model is not properly out yet. Not only that, but it will be unveiled alongside the regular E-Tron GT. The exciting disclosure was made by Audi’s global boss Markus Duesmann: "We are taking things another step further; I am pleased to announce today that there will be also an RS version of the e-tron GT, which will be launched together with the e-tron GT.”

Following its reveal later this year, the Audi E-Tron GT will arrive in the United States at some point in 2021 and will carry an estimated starting price of $100,000. Logic tells us it will undercut the Taycan, which in the US begins at $103,800 for the 4S. Over in China, there’s a cheaper rear-wheel-drive Taycan with a single electric motor, but it’s not known when other markets will get this setup.