One of the best possible ways to keep social distancing is to use your personal car - for everything that's possible. Of course, being in a car has some limitations and restrictions but that doesn’t mean you can’t have fun. Running out of ideas? Here’s one cool idea that recently got into the Guinness World Records book.

Subaru Tecnica International (STI) Subiefest together with Subaru of America have just announced they now hold the record for the largest parade of Subaru cars in the world. A total of 1,751 Subaru vehicles driven by Subaru owners gathered to beat the previous record of 549 vehicles from 2015.

The record was a part of this year’s Subaru fans' annual gathering in the United States organized by the Subaru Tecnica International (STI) Subiefest team. Instead of meeting in person, the attendees formed a massive queue of cars which “ensured attendees’ safety during the pandemic and made history.”

And that’s not even the best part. Each registration made a donation to Feeding America and Subaru of America will match the donations. In total, the charity move will provide approximately 500,000 meals.

“In these trying times we all search for stability in our daily lives,” Alan Bethke, Senior Vice President of Marketing at Subaru of America, commented. “We hope that through this donation to Feeding America, we can provide the comfort and stability of a meal for people who struggle with hunger in America. We must all stay safe but remember to help others where we can.”

Feeding America is the country’s largest domestic hunger-relief organization. It is providing “crucial assistance to help communities hit hardest by the pandemic get back on their feet.”