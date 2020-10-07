A wonderful meeting of minds.
Yes, your eyes aren’t deceiving you, the upcoming GMC Hummer EV will utilize the Unreal Engine to create an unparalleled infotainment experience. Don’t fret though, as you won’t be greeted by the Unreal Tournament announcer upon entry. Epic Games – yes we know they were responsible for Fortnite – has just introduced an initiative called Human-Machine Interface (HMI) to help automakers efficiently develop a high-quality user experience.
“The use of Unreal Engine in the GMC Hummer EV will provide richer graphics than ever before, celebrating the vehicle and its customers,” said Scott Martin, Creative Director of User Interface Design at GM. “We’re ecstatic to use Unreal Engine in our cockpit and look forward to sharing more details upon the vehicle’s reveal on October 20th.”
So why spend all the money just for some flashy infotainment screens? Well, it’s more than just an attention grab to pump up the new vehicle. Epic Games’ alliance with industry giants like BlackBerry QNX, Mapbox, Qualcomm Technologies Inc., Siili Auto, and Vectorform aims to make it easier for automotive companies to work more efficiently when building in-vehicle experiences.
Thankfully, as the game engine supports many existing hardware platforms including the Qualcomm® Snapdragon™ Automotive Platform, it won’t take ages to implement. Other HMI partners like Siili Auto’s bespoke infotainment systems and Vectorform’s customer experience platforms will also be supported.
“Thanks to Unreal Engine’s Blueprints visual scripting system, our designers can build projects without writing a single line of code,” said Clemens Conrad, Executive Experience Director at Vectorform. “It makes the whole process more efficient, and the iteration time much shorter.”
Keen readers may be aware that the Unreal Engine is already in use by automakers to provide a next-level car configurator experience. Unsurprisingly, it provides much better visual fidelity than the comparatively vanilla experiences we see currently.
While Epic is just starting to get the ball rolling, the company is set to roll out more HMI-specific features in the coming months and throughout 2021. We remain excited to see what the future brings and how interior automotive experiences will evolve.
