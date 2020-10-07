The Chevrolet Corvette C8 is rapidly establishing itself as a giant killer among performance cars considering its price. This video gives the 'Vette some steep competition by lining up a Lamborghini Huracan LP 580-2 for runs around an autocross course, drag races, and hot laps on a track.

Keep in mind this Huracan is an older example of the Italian supercar. It debuted in November 2015. As the LP 580-2 name implies, the variant packed a version of the 5.2-liter V8 making 571 horsepower (426 kilowatts or 580 metric horsepower) and 398 pound-feet (540 Newton-meters) of torque. It was rear-wheel drive, which saved 72 pounds (33 kilograms), over the standard model. Lambo claimed the run to 62 miles per hour (100 kilometers per hour) required 3.4 seconds, and the top speed was 198 mph (320 kph).

Meanwhile, the C8 has a 6.2-liter V8 with up to 495 hp (369 kW) and 470 lb-ft (637 Nm). It's actually a little bit quicker than the Lambo to 60 mph (96 kph) by reaching that speed in 2.9 seconds. The maximum velocity is 194 mph (312 kph).

The comparison starts with the autocross. It's a tight course with a few slalom sections and several gates to get through. Just from the feeling behind the seat, the driver is pretty certain that the Lamborghini is quicker because the Huracan rotates through the curves better, and the 'Vette suffers from understeer. However, the clock tells a different story because the C8 turns out to be 0.21 seconds quicker.

The Lamborghini evens the score by winning both drag races. From a stop and from a role, it achieves easy wins against the Corvette.

Finally, the driver takes both vehicles on hot laps around a race track. After extensively experiencing them both, the video reveals their best lap time. The Corvette turns out to be 0.9 seconds quicker than the Huracan around this course.