The teaser campaign for the GMC Hummer EV continues, though we see little of the vehicle in the latest teaser video. Instead, the clip feels like a Hollywood blockbuster teaser trailer – dramatic shots of light bulbs exploding and brooding barns are inter-spliced with bold tag lines like “Reimagining what is possible.” It ends by proclaiming the Hummer will be “the world’s first all-electric supertruck,” but we don’t see one bit of it.

The lack of Hummer in the latest Hummer teaser is saddening. We got our first glimpse of the EV back in January when GMC first announced the model. Since then, various teasers have painted an incomplete but compelling picture of what we should expect from the model. In the new teaser, GMC called the Hummer a “supertruck,” though we don’t know what that means. It’s a likely reference to the powertrain, which looks quite powerful on paper.

The new Hummer will feature a fully electric powertrain, utilizing up to three electric motors to deliver more than 1,000 horsepower (745 kilowatts) and generate 11,500 pound-feet (15,590 Newton-meters) of axle torque. However, like other electric vehicles, there’ll likely be less-powerful – cheaper – models available. The “supertruck” title could also be a reference to the truck’s capability. Last month, GMC teased the Hummer’s Crab Mode,the truck’s ability to turn all four wheels in the same direction to achieve diagonal movement.

Thankfully, we won’t have to wait much longer for GMC to spell out the details. The reveal takes place on Tuesday, October 20, at 8 p.m. ET, which is also when you can begin reserving it, according to the teaser video’s description. GMC was supposed to reveal the Hummer back in May; however, the global coronavirus pandemic delayed it. Once GMC shows the Hummer, though, we’ll still be waiting to see it on the road. It won’t go on sale until late 2021 as a 2022 model.