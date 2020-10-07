The midsized sedan is far from dead, and many folks still see these four-doors as a more attractive purchase than buying one of the many crossovers that are currently on the market. A new video from Throttle House puts the Toyota Camry TRD, Honda Accord, and Mazda Mazda6 of them to a test in drag races from a stop and from a roll.

In terms of power, the Camry TRD is the leader in this trio. The 3.5-liter naturally aspirated V6 produces 301 horsepower (225 kilowatts) and 267 pound-feet (362 Newton-meters) of torque just like in the XSE and XLE grades. It runs through an eight-speed automatic gearbox. The video doesn't really address this, but the TRD model also benefits from an upgraded suspension, bigger brakes, and stickier tires.

The Accord barely comes in the middle in terms of output. It uses a 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder that produces 252 hp (188 kW) and 273 lb-ft (370 Nm). The power runs through a 10-speed automatic. Specifically, the range-topping Touring appears in this video that amenities like adaptive dampers and a head-up display.

Finally, there is the Mazda6 with a 2.5-liter turbocharged four-cylinder making 250 hp (186 kW) and 310 lb-ft (420 Nm) of torque when using premium gas. There's a six-speed automatic gearbox. While it has the lowest horsepower rating, the Mazda is the leader in terms of torque output. While this video uses the 2020 model, the 2021 version has a slight upgrade that pushes the amount of twist even higher to 320 lb-ft (434 Nm).

Just looking at the specs, you might expect the Honda to struggle against the Toyota and Mazda, but the opposite turns out to be the case. The Accord actually wins both drag races, although only narrowly against the Camry when going from a roll.