Following PSA’s acquisition of Opel, the German brand has been actively refreshing its model range. The first to arrive was the new Corsa, followed by an all-new Mokka. Just like the latter, the Crossland is ditching the X in its name and is entering a new model year with important changes.

The crossover becomes the first model of the brand to adopt the new design language pioneered by the new Mokka. The visual resemblances between the two are especially visible at the front where the Crossland features the so-called Opel Vizor - a single panel that integrates the radiator grille and headlights and extends across the entire width of the fascia. New front and rear skid plates, LED fog lamps, and new wheel options round off the design changes on the outside.

Gallery: 2021 Opel Crossland

14 Photos

As part of a newly launched Crossland GS Line+ trim level, customers will get AGR-certified ergonomic seats in the cabin. Regardless of the trim, you’ll also get individually sliding and reclining rear seats which increase the trunk volume from 410 to 520 liters (14.47 to 18.36 cubic feet). If you fold down the seats entirely, you’ll have up to 1,255 liters (44.31 cubic feet) behind the driver’s back.

As far as the oily bits are concerned, the Crossland continues with its current engine range consisting of 1.2 turbo gasoline and 1.5 diesel engines. Power ranges from 83 horsepower (61 kilowatts) to 130 hp (96 kW) and all units are Euro 6d-compatible. Depending on the engine, there’s a six-speed manual gearbox or a six-speed automatic. There’s no word yet about the 1.2-liter engine that runs on liquefied petroleum gas and was available for the pre-facelift model.

The refreshed crossover also introduces Opel’s new IntelliGrip adaptive control system, which has five modes: Normal, Snow, Mud, Sand, and ESP Off. The automaker says this new tech enables “optimum traction and stability on all kinds of surfaces.”

The order books for the 2021 Crossland will be opened soon with Opel saying that the first deliveries will be made during the first months of next year.