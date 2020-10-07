In February last year, Jaguar refreshed its smallest sedan, the XE. It received revisions inside and out but it turns out you won’t be able to order one in the United States after the 2020 model. That was confirmed by the automaker hours after it announced the discontinuation of the XF Sportbrake in the country.

"2020 to be final year in the US for the Jaguar XE sedan," Jaguar said in a statement brought to our attention by Roadshow. The British automaker acknowledged that customers should be looking at the updated XF sedan instead as it "offers superior value to entry-luxury sedan buyers."

If we take a look at the price stickers of the two sedans, there’s a significant disbalance between the base prices of the XE and XF. The 2020 XE starts at $40,950 including a $1,050 destination charge while the 2021 XF begins from $45,145 with $1,150 for destination included.

This leaves the manufacturer with the option to turn the E-Pace crossover into the “new entry point to the Jaguar brand.” There are no pricing details for the 2021 model year available yet - we hope to get them very soon, but the 2020 E-Pace starts at $41,000 including a $1,050 destination charge which makes it just $50 more expensive than the outgoing XE.

Another One Bites The Dust: 2021 Jaguar XF Sportbrake Debuts, But The Wagon Is Dead In The US

The compact sports sedan is not the only Jaguar that will be missing from the lineup after the 2020 model year. The XF Sportbrake is also gone despite the recent comprehensive refresh of the stylish wagon. Why? Because it doesn’t sell well in the States. Just like the XE sedan which is way behind its segment rivals BMW 3 Series, Mercedes-Benz C-Class, and Audi A4.