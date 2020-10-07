It has been a while since we've heard anything concrete about the Audi TT. The last time it was mentioned was back in May of this year when the Ingolstadt-based automaker gave it additional exterior colors and standard equipment in the U.S. for the 2021 model year. After that, nada. Zilch. Zero.

But the Audi TT is very much alive. In fact, Audi gives both TT coupe and TT roadster models a new trim called S Line Competition Plus – a combination of two equipment packages, according to the automaker, available exclusively for the TT 45 TSFI.

Gallery: 2021 Audi TT S Line Competition Plus

3 Photos

To heighten its appeal, the S Line exterior package wants to draw your attention to the radiator protective grille, the side air inlets, the sill trims, and the diffuser insert at the rear. The black styling package, on the other hand, adds glossy black accents into the mix – because blacked-out accents are the in thing these days. The dark finish can be found on the Audi Singleframe grille, air inlets, exterior mirrors, sill trim strips, diffuser insert, and fixed rear wing.

The standard wheels for the S Line Competition Plus is a set of black 19-inch alloys with five-arm polygon design, while 20-inch wheels with a 10-Y spoke design are available as an option. Paint color options include Turbo Blue, Tango Red, Glacier White, and Chronos Gray. Of note, this is the first time that Chronos Gray is available as a color option for the Audi TT.

The interior of the 2021 Audi TT S Line Competition Plus is highly-based on the S line sport package. Dark tones predominate the cabin, with the seats upholstered in leather and black Alcantara. Buyers have a choice between Express Red or Ara Blue for the contrast stitching, while Tango Red (for the Coupe), Turbo Blue, or Slate Gray are the optional trims for the central tunnel and A/C vents.

Germany will primarily get the 2021 Audi TT S Line Competition Plus, with ordering books to open this month and deliveries starting in December. Pricing starts at €47,316.30 ($55,514) for the TT Coupe, while the TT Roadster starts at €49,655.80 ($58, 259).