It’s not uncommon to see celebrities, athletes, and other VIPs diversify their income streams with restaurants, clothing and makeup lines, and more. However, one industry that’s seen an influx of high-profile owners is the car dealership. Earlier this summer, Mark Wahlberg expanded his empire with a new store, and now, Damian Lillard, the NBA point guard for the Portland Trail Blazers, has joined the actor as a dealer with his own store – Damian Lillard Toyota.

Lillard opened the Toyota store in McMinnville, Oregon, with longtime friend Brian Sanders. Sanders, the founder of a local nonprofit, told OregonLive.com that Lillard wanted a dealership “that didn’t feel like a car dealership.” To start, it’s called the Lillard Toyota Campus, and it’s littered with Lillard’s touch. There’s memorabilia, ping pong tables, and Pop-a-Shot games, which give the campus a feeling of its own. The dealership also offers custom-designed donuts baked fresh daily, but these aren’t the dealership’s only highlights.

Gallery: Damian Lillard Toyota

4 Photos

Those who buy a car from Damian Lillard Toyota will enter the Damian Lillard Toyota VIP Club. It gives owners preferred access to Damian Lillard visits and events, including VIP experiences at local wineries, the Evergreen Space Museum, and more. Club members will also have opportunities to win Portland area concert tickets and win meet-and-greets. Every year, Lillard will also invite 40 random customers to be his guest at a basketball game. Lillard is taking the idea of three free oil changes to a new level.

The dealership opened last Thursday, on October 1, with Lillard marking the announcement on his Instagram account, sharing several photos of himself, Sanders, and the dealership. A video tour of the campus details the games, basketball decorations, and memorabilia customers could see when they visit. With Lillard and Wahlberg making inroads in the industry, we don’t doubt there’ll be more celebrity-owned stores in the future.