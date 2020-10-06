A supercharger boosts the power from the V8.
Expedition Overland takes a Lexus LX 570 and overhauls it for off-road adventures in what the company calls the J201 Concept. It's also competing in the 10-day-long Rebelle Rally that starts October 8.
The comprehensive suite of upgrades includes adding a Magnuson supercharger to the 5.7-liter V8 that boosts the output to 550 horsepower (410 kilowatts), versus 383 hp (286 kW) in stock form). It breathes through a TJM Airtec snorkel that rises up the passenger side. For handling the additional power, there are upgraded differentials. The SUv also now runs 4.3 Nitro gears at the front and rear with ARB air lockers.
Icon Vehicle Dynamics contributes an upgraded suspension, including improved front upper control arms and rear lower control arms. There are tweaks to the standard height sensors. During normal driving, the ride height is two inches taller in front and an inch higher in the back. At its highest setting, the LX rises 4.8 inches in front and 4.1 inches in the rear.
The J201 Concept rides on 17-inch wheels with 33-inch General Grabber X3 tires. There are StopTech brakes with drilled rotors at both ends.
Expedition Overland adds a more rugged front bumper that includes a Warn winch and light bar. Skid plates protect the front, transfer case, and fuel tank. There are rock sliders, too. Big changes at the back include swing-out cargo carriers that hold a spare wheel and 5-gallon water cans. A ladder at the rear offers easier access to the roof rack.
Opening the rear hatch reveals a storage system with pull-out drawers. There's also a dog bed and water bowls in the back. There is also Zero Halliburton luggage for carrying clothes in style.
The J201 seems to be less of a concept and more of a demonstration of what's possible when modifying a Lexus LX. The SUV is essentially a more luxurious version of the Toyota Land Cruiser, making it a very competent off-roader, even in stock form.
LEXUS J201 CONCEPT:
CRAFTED FOR THE MOST SALIENT RETREATS
Based on the venerated LX 570 flagship, J201 enables extraordinary retreats through curated enhancements.
Crafted by overlanding experts, Expedition Overland, J201 introduces the Lexus pillars of Brave Design,
Imaginative Technology, Exhilarating Performance, and Omotenashi beyond the paved path.
Set to debut at the 10-day-long Rebelle Rally on October 8 with defending champions Rachelle Croft and Taylor
Pawley behind the wheel.
PLANO, TX (October 6, 2020) – Yes, it’s true. A supercharged 550-horsepower, lifted, fully-equipped LX-based concept vehicle is tastefully strewn upon your screen. Named the Lexus J201 Concept, it is the plus-alpha iteration of the renowned four-wheel drive Lexus flagship. And elevated by the utmost level of omotenashi – culturally-attuned, anticipatory, Japanese hospitality - J201 is a bona fide instrument meticulously crafted to enable and embrace the most salient of retreats imaginable.
Exploration has just been enhanced.
ENTHUSIAST ROOTS
The inspiration for the J201 idea is multifaceted. The global cohort of off-roading enthusiasts who adore their Lexus sport-utility vehicles is growing. Just as they influence others through their compelling social media and weekend gatherings, these enthusiasts – our guests – and their passion for exploration and adventure have influenced us.
Through such a lens of extraordinary passion and loyalty came the idea of J201. Its name is somewhat “insider-ish” and was chosen for that very reason. It is taken directly from the LX 570’s internal Lexus chassis and platform code, URJ201, which, to off-roaders around the world translates to “The Business”.
In every vehicle Lexus crafts, we seek to venture beyond guests’ expectations. Adhering to this principle, we aim to eliminate complacency in the betterment of our mobility tools – a far-reaching practice we call Always On, for every moment we exist, so too do ever-better versions of our wares. In this way, even this modified version of a Lexus maintains the brand’s human-focused ethos.
Ceaseless creativity and enhancement – extending from our Lexus brand foundations of omotenashi, and craftsmanship – touch all facets of our identity, including those of the conceptual kind.
HELLO, EXPERIENTIAL ADVENTURER
Born from a philosophy of cross-functional omotenashi, and assembled by overlanding experts, Expedition Overland, the J201 Concept anticipates the tasteful requirements and needs of the Experiential Adventurer.
Experiential Adventurers value their Lexus Flagship’s easily-accessible capability and take pride in its functional looks. They are acutely cognizant of style, expression, and reflection, yet they are drawn to understated optics. And within their social spheres, they are the consummate influencers.
When they are able, Experiential Adventurers pursue respite outdoors, well away from their daily cocoons. When these respites naturally evolve into retreats, J201 is the instrument they trust to utilize in their forging of everlasting memories.
NOT YOUR AVERAGE KIT OR CABOODLE
J201’s thoughtfully curated collection of enhancements leverages Lexus’ foundational pillars – Brave Design, Imaginative Technology, Exhilarating Performance, and Omotenashi - to express a focused, yet functional, progressive means of mobility – pavement or not.
Additional details on J201’s curated enhancements can be found at pressroom.lexus.com.
REBELLE RALLY – THE MOST FITTING DEBUT
Battling intense competition and grueling terrain are all in a rally day’s work for defending Rebelle Rally champions, Rachelle Croft and Taylor Pawley of The X Elles. For 2020, the two Lexus-sponsored drivers will field J201 during the 10-day women’s event spanning over 2000 kilometers of challenging topography and climates throughout California and Nevada.
With nothing but maps, compasses, and roadbooks, Rachelle and Taylor will put J201 through the ultimate field test. How’s that for a debut?
Watch The X Elles and the Lexus J201 Concept tackle the Rebelle Rally live at www.rebellerally.com/live.
