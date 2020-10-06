Caught in a BMW wonderland surrounded by plenty of other models, this X4 was hiding front and rear changes that will be introduced with the mid-cycle update. It appears the posh crossover beaten with the coupe stick was involved in a minor accident judging by the damaged door panel on the front passenger’s side.

This isn’t just any X4 as we’re tempted to believe our spies caught the hotter M Performance version. It carries the M40i suffix and has fatter, more angular exhaust tips than the lesser members of the lineup. We can fully see them here, along with a revised grille peeking through the camo at the front. The grille seems to have the same design as some of the other recent M Performance models, including the M135i hatchback, M235i Gran Coupe, and the M340i sedan / wagon.

Some mild changes to the lights and bumpers are also expected, but nothing to write home about. Although we don’t have images showing the interior, we do notice the infotainment system is fully covered, which suggests some changes to the iDrive are planned. The Life Cycle Impulse as BMW likes to refer to facelifts doesn’t usually bring major changes inside, and the X4 should follow suit.

Since launching the X4 M40i in the United States, BMW has already upgraded the M Performance version by giving it more power. It initially went on sale with the turbocharged inline-six 3.0-liter dialed to 355 hp, but the 2020MY bumped output to 382 hp. Torque stands at a respectable 368 lb-ft (500 Nm) sent to the xDrive system through an eight-speed automatic transmission.

The hardware arrangement enables the M Performance X4 to hit 60 mph from a standstill in 4.4 seconds and top out at 155 mph (250 km/h). For a more powerful and quicker version, the full-fat X4 M was spotted recently hiding its own facelift.

We’re expecting the revised X4 lineup to premiere sometime next year when the conventionally styled X3 will also get a nip and tuck. That one too was caught by the spy cameraand will extend its facelift to both the M Performance and M derivatives.