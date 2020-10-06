Wood may have been gone out of style in automobiles, except for some wood veneer and accents that exude class in luxurious production models. However, that didn't stop Holzmobil from launching its latest motorhome made entirely out of wood – or at least the camper part at the rear.

Holzmobil, which roughly translates to wood mobile, is a German brand that's entering the motorhome segment at a different approach. While most competitors in the market are using lightweight metal and plastics for the camper construction, this one's au naturel utilizing real wood inside and out.

The Holzmobil looks like a cabin on wheels, giving off a rustic vibe and we're certain that it would appeal to certain types of motorhome buyers who want a unique design. Inside, the Holzmoil has a patent-pending roof design that allows moisture to escape the warm cabin. There are many amenities included, such as an expandable dining table, four swivel captain's chairs, a bathroom, a 50-liter refrigerator, and a two-prong induction cooktop. Of course, no fire.

With that said, we can't help but think about the maintenance of the whole thing. Using wood panels for the exterior part would mean high maintenance regardless of the climate – most of the money going to the treatment of the material so it won't rot away with time.

This hulk of a 3,700-kilogram (8,157-pound) wooden camper is built on top of a MAN TGE 4.180 4x4 van chassis for a total GVWR of 4,500-kg (9,920-lbs), allowing 800 kg (1,763 lbs) of payload. The whole thing measures 7.7 meters (25.3 feet) long and 2.1 meters (7 feet) wide, and 3.3 meters (10.6 feet) tall. A smaller version is underway.

The Holzmobil can go off-the-grid, too, with a 400-Ah lithium battery aboard and a 700-W pair of solar panels. The particular example here is priced at 182,800 euros (or around $215,503 with the current exchange rates).