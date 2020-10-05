Jaguar gives its midsize luxury sedan a mid-cycle update for the 2021 model year. The second-generation XF, internally coded X260, was revealed in 2015 so it's high time that the British marque put it under the knife to make it more attractive to the executive sedan market.

The 2021 Jaguar XF gets minute changes on the outside, so you'll be hard-pressed to find them unless you own one or you're a fan. The panels are largely the same – the LED quad headlights are a tad slimmer plus the grille gets "diamond detailing" with a chrome finish.

If chrome isn't your cup of tea, Jaguar throws in a Black Exterior Pack for the 2021 XF that replaces all shiny things with noir. The bevy of updates is rounded out by a new set of 19-inch five-spoke wheels in silver or glossy black, or a set of 20-inchers in satin or glossy black.

While the updates on the outside are marginal, the cabin gets the heft of improvement for the 2021 model year. The outgoing XF's small infotainment gets replaced by a curved 11.4-inch high-definition touchscreen. A new Pivi Pro infotainment system supplements the massive screen, promising intuitive usage and simplified structure. It comes with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, as well as over-the-air updates and surround-view cameras.

Other 2021 XF updates include a new fully-digital instrument cluster and a convention gear lever replacing the rotary knob of the outgoing model – similar to the 2021 Jaguar F-Pace updates.

Buyers of the 2021 Jaguar XF will have two engines and powertrain options to choose from upon its arrival in U.S. showrooms by the end of this year. These choices include a rear-wheel-drive, 246-horsepower (183 kilowatts), 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder; and an all-wheel-drive 296-hp (221 kW), 2.0-liter turbo four-banger. These mills allow the executive sedan to bolt from 0-60 miles per hour (97 kilometers per hour) in 6.5 seconds and 5.8 seconds, respectively.

Pricing for the 2021 Jaguar XF will be announced as its market launch draws near.