This incredible machine first appeared on our radar back in late August. We thought it was some special project from Rolls-Royce, but then we learned it's a custom creation from Niels van Roij Design called the Silver Spectre Shooting Brake. We were privy to some close-up images back then, but now we have a fresh set of photos showing both the exterior and interior in detail. And it's devastatingly gorgeous.

To refresh your memory, this car started life as a typical Rolls-Royce Wraith. From there, considerable custom bodywork converts the ultra-luxurious two-door coupe into a three-door shooting brake, and as the photos below clearly show, the craftsmanship for the final product is extraordinary. We previously spoke about the exterior, but this new photoshoot takes us inside for a look at the fantastic interior. If we could only use two words to describe it, we'd borrow from the portfolio of Sir Andrew Lloyd Webber and simply say Starlight Express.

Gallery: Niels Van Roij Design Silver Spectre Shooting Brake

21 Photos

That's because Niels van Roij Design literally supersizes the Starlight Headliner which has become synonymous with Rolls-Royce. No less than 2,000 lights of varying sizes and brightness fill the headliner, all woven together in a fiber-optic work of art. The lights gradually fade towards the back to give an impression of an endless sky, and it's a sensation that all four passengers can enjoy.

Speaking of passengers, the Silver Spectre Shooting Brake features a four-seat cockpit with two rear seats separated by a pass-through to the sculpted rear cargo area. Instead of simply boxing in the Wraith's truck and filling it with leather, the Silver Spectre's boot is graciously curved and trimmed with contrasting materials. It's designed to be fully functional but honestly, it looks so good we struggle to see anyone actually using this space to haul anything.

Along with the photos comes news that the Silver Spectre Shooting Brake offers a bit more under the hood as well. With 624 horsepower from its twin-turbocharged V12, the Wraith isn't exactly a slouch but to make sure drivers aren't disappointed by the additional weight from the conversion, power in the Silver Spectre is turned up to 700 hp.

The Silver Spectre Shooting Brake isn't just a one-off project, either. Seven will be created, and each will have a bespoke feature not found with the other six. That can range from matching luggage to special trim in the vehicle and more, but the point being, each one will be unique.

As for cost, if you have to ask ... well you know the drill.