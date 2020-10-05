The 2021 Kia Soul arrives with some tiny tweaks. While the company adds some features, the folks from Korean Car Blog also notice that the automaker removes amenities from certain trim levels, too.

All trim levels of the 2021 Soul now come with rear occupant alert. It's a minor change, but a useful one for families with small kids.

For the X-Line and GT-Line grades, Kia revised the tuning for the shock valves. The company claims this results in an improved ride.

For 2021, the range-topping model has the simplified name Soul Turbo, rather than GT-Line Turbo last year. This also means the red GT-Line badges are no longer on the vehicle's exterior.

For the EX and Turbo trim levels, the key fob now includes remote engine start.

While these features are welcome additions, Kia also takes content away from the EX grade. It no longer comes with projector-style headlights. The optional EX Designer Package isn't available anymore, either. It includes 18-inch wheels, LED headlights, LED fog lights LED taillights, and a two-tone roof.

Korean Car Blog notes that Kia also reduces the number of exterior color options available for the 2021 Soul. These shades or combinations are gone for the new model year: yellow, gold, gold with a white roof, gray with a gold roof, white with a red roof, red with a black roof, and black with a red roof.

The table below shows pricing for the 2021 Soul.