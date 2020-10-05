With the majority of overlanding rigs built to bring the luxuries of home along to a wilderness getaway, it seems that there’s a propensity to overdo things. However, a man named Scott from Expedition Portal has a get-anywhere vehicle for sale and thinks he might have cracked the code to adventuring with just the right necessities.

Supporting the rig is a Ford F-550 with a spritely 6.8-liter V10 engine putting its power down to all four wheels. Information on the vehicle is sparse, but it’s clear that the owner wanted something compact with enough vigor to set up camp anywhere.

“We’d been in one before and liked many aspects of it, but we felt like it was much too big for true off-grid exploration,” said Scott, the owner of the vehicle. “My wife refuses to camp within five miles of anyone, so we wanted something that was really comfortable but small enough to get to the out-of-the-way spots we love to visit.”

You’d be remiss to think that the interior would be minimal, but thanks to the pop-out roof it’s anything but, allowing Scott, his family, and his two dogs ample room to stretch out. With the pop-top deployed, it allows nearly seven feet of standing room while keeping the vehicle less than 10 feet tall. At the front of the canopy lies the party piece of this build, an articulating third wall that opens the space to fresh-air at the push of a button.

“Our favorite feature is still the articulating front wall,” said Scott. “I lower it every morning while everyone is still in bed so we can take in the early morning views.”

Along with comfort, he wanted the vehicle to be reliable. Allowing ultimate peace of mind when it comes to getting out in the boonies, all of the major systems run from solar power with each having its own backup. For cooking accommodations, the vehicle is equipped with two induction stovetops, an electric BBQ, and a dual fuel water heater – it’s no Gordon Ramsay setup but definitely luxurious when it comes to overlanding vehicles.

This thing can stay put for a while thanks not only to its electrical facilities but the ability to store 100 gallons of fresh water, 40 gallons of gray water, and 70 gallons of fuel. To keep everything running smoothly there are 1,300 watts of solar power on tap which can be available immediately or fed to an 800 amp hour battery array – these are connected to an auxiliary alternator which means that the truck’s engine can act as a generator if needed. It’s onboard mini-split air conditioner – which draws only 350 watts – can also heat or cool the interior nearly indefinitely.

Currently located in Southern California, Scott’s overland build is listed at $225,000 (€191,056). With a five-year build time, it’s clear that this beast has been carefully designed down to the nearest millimeter.