The base-model SUV is only $160 more expensive compared to last year.

The redesigned-for-2021 Nissan Rogue is a very important vehicle for the troubled Japanese automaker. With scandals at the executive level and financial worries before coronavirus rocked the world, Nissan needs a home run. The previous Rogue was a sales hit for the company, and with 2021 models starting at $25,650, Nissan seems intent to keep it that way.

That's because MSRP for last year's Rogue was $25,490. Basic math tells us the price difference is just $160, which is rather remarkable considering 2021 isn't just a redesign, but an all-new generation with an updated appearance and a healthy infusion of technology. The slim increase extends to higher trim levels as well, with the volume-selling SV rising just $460 – the largest increase you'll find in the 2021 Rogue lineup. The up-spec SL only rises $160, but it's supplanted in the Rogue hierarchy by the Platinum, which is new for 2021 and serves as the flagship model.

Here's a complete breakdown of 2021 Nissan Rogue pricing for front-wheel-drive and all-wheel-drive models in the U.S. market. A destination charge of $1,095 is not included in the figures below.

Model MSRP
Nissan Rogue S FWD $25,650
Nissan Rogue SV FWD $27,340
Nissan Rogue SL FWD $32,000
Nissan Rogue Platinum FWD $35,430
Nissan Rogue S AWD $27,050
Nissan Rogue SV AWD $28,740
Nissan Rogue SL AWD $33,400
Nissan Rogue Platinum AWD

$36,830

Some of the Rogue's updates are an available digital instrument cluster, a 9.0-inch touchscreen, and a 10.8-inch heads up display. The company's comprehensive ProPilot active safety system is also standard equipment on all but the base S model, but every 2021 Rogue benefits from a redesigned greenhouse that feels surprisingly upscale. The range-topping Platinum also features semi-aniline leather, all in a luxurious SUV clocking in well under $40,000.

"The all-new Rogue delivers everything families are looking for today – connectivity, safety, versatility and fun," said Nissan Senior Vice President of U.S. Marketing and Sales Mike Colleran. "As our top-selling model, Rogue is our most important launch yet."

The 2021 Rogue is expected to reach dealerships starting this month.

 

