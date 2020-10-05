Compared to pretty much every other global automaker in the 21st century, Genesis did things backward. SUVs have been on a steady march up the automotive food chain since the 1990s, but the segment has really accelerated in the last 10 years. However, when Genesis became a standalone brand in 2015, its first offering was a snazzy sedan – and the lineup stayed sedan-exclusive until early this year when the GV80 finally launched.

The vehicle here may look like a GV80, but it's actually the forthcoming GV70. Or rather, it's what the GV70 could look like, based on a series of official teaser photos recently released by Genesis. AtchaCars on YouTube took those photos and ran with them, creating unofficial renderings for the front, side, and rear of the compact crossover. Additionally, the GV70 is shown in pretty much every conceivable color you could have on a vehicle, including gold. All things considered, we'd opt for one of the shades of blue.

Perhaps that's because the G80 and GV80 already captured our attention with their dual-strip headlights in a crisp blue exterior. The GV70 certainly resembles both the larger sedan and SUV at the front, though the GV70 obviously dishes up a smaller greenhouse for its occupants. Compared to the GV80, the roofline also has a sharper slope for more of a coupe-like appearance. Yes, Genesis is arriving late to the SUV scene, but there's no denying the company is making a rather dramatic entrance with its bold styling.

Underneath the skin, the GV70 will boast a rear-wheel-drive architecture with available all-wheel drive. Details on engines aren't confirmed yet, but we expect to see turbocharged 2.5-liter and 3.5-liter options with diesels available outside the U.S. market. The GV70's interior could mimic the forthcoming G70 sedan refresh, which would fill the SUV with digital displays including a 10.25-inch infotainment screen mounted atop the dash.

Expect the GV70 to be revealed late this year. It should reach the market for 2021, though in the U.S. it might be billed as a 2022 model.