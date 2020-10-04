When it comes to speed and raw power, Lamborghini will inevitably enter your list of brands to watch out for. Its line of Aventadors and Huracans have proven themselves in this regard, lingering at the top of the supercar hierarchy.

But among the Lamborghini supercars, the Aventador SVJ and Huracan Performante (before the Evo) are at the top of the food chain. They're the best examples of both nameplates, which makes them sought-after supercars by the one-percenters.

But which among the two bulls are the quickest? Carwow pit the two in its usual drag race matchups, with Mat and Yanni at the helm for a quite entertaining race. Let's see the numbers first, shall we?

The reworked 6.5-liter naturally-aspirated L539 V12 engine inside the Aventador SVJ produces a maximum output of 759 horsepower (566 kilowatts) and 531 pound-feet (720 Newton-meters) of torque. With a weight of 3,362 pounds (1,525 kilograms), the Super Veloce Jota has a power-to-weight ratio of 0.5 hp/kg.

Of note, the Aventador SVJ here is the 63 Edition – a special edition to celebrate the year Lamborghini was founded and is limited to 63 units only.

As for the Huracan Performante, the 5.2-liter V10, also normally-aspirated, can churn out 631 hp (471 kW) and 443 lb-ft (601 Nm) of twists. Significantly lower than the Aventador but remember that the Huracan is a bit lighter by around 20 kg. The Huracan is also historically surprising people with its launch capability, and the fact that it beat an Aventador SV last year.

This time around, can the Aventador SVJ beat the Huracan Performante in a drag race? Or more specifically, can the Huracan Performante beat the Aventador SVJ despite its power output disadvantage?

Watch the video on top to see the results.