I think we can all agree that if we were to choose between a high-riding crossover/SUV or a sedan when it comes to practicality, the enthusiast in us would choose neither and go for a souped-up station wagon. Thankfully, the introduction of the new Audi RS6 Avant stateside has made this decision even easier, especially if you have been exasperated at the lack of performance options. Plus the chance of an actual BMW M3 Touring doesn't hurt, too. But what could pass off as a regular wagon to the untrained eye (meaning you totally miss the huge wheels, arches, and massive air vents) is actually a pretty well-honed machine when pushed to its limits. And what better way to test out the capabilities of the RS6 Avant then at the famed Green Hell?

Gallery: Watch The 2021 Audi RS6 Avant Lap The Nurburgring From The Driver's Seat

7 Photos

Here we have the French automotive website L'argus and their driver, Mathieu Sentis, behind the wheel of an Audi RS6 Avant with most of the optional goodies. Right away, we already know that this wagon is no lightweight, tipping the scales at almost 4,750 pounds. But the chassis is very capable, thanks to rear-wheel steering combined with the fantastic all-wheel-drive system, and demonstrates great stability on faster sections of the track and is pretty agile in the tighter turns. Understeer is almost non-existent, and we can even see some playful oversteer that's perfectly controllable and reeled in by the driver.

Save Thousands On A New Audi A6 MSRP $ 55,895 MSRP $ 55,895 Save on average over $3,400 off MSRP* with

Motor1.com Car Buying Service SEE PRICING

The Audi RS6 Avant makes full use of that 4.0-liter twin-turbo V8 with 591 horsepower (441 kW) and 591 pound-feet (800 Nm) of torque, and the 8-speed Tiptronic shifts quickly and even has multiple downshifting on demand. Triple-digit speeds are the norm for this vehicle on most sections on the Nürburgring Nordschleife, and it seems like any preconceived notions of the weight and width of this lumbering wagon go out the window within the first few laps. That is, of course, if you know the track by heart.

In any case, check out the full video above and see why this wagon and the entire RS line has been such a big deal since its inception. We're always happy to see it essentially out of its element, taking on other performance cars during touristenfahrten, and still ready to pick up the kids after school and pass by for the groceries later on in the day.