There's a lot to say about the return of the 2022 Jeep Wagoneer and Grand Wagoneer nameplates. These two full-size SUVs aim to compete in the three-row luxury SUV segment, showcasing Jeep's A-game in terms of technology, features, and performance, among others.

While the vehicles themselves, especially the Grand Wagoneer, already offer the utmost luxury from Jeep, it looks like the premium doesn't with the actual car, but also throughout the ownership experience of each buyer.

Muscle Cars & Truck discovered that FCA filed for a trademark for the words "Wagoneer Client Services." This was spotted via the United States Patent and Trademark Office, filed last September 24, 2020 by the company.

According to the trademark application, Wagoneer Client Services is defined as:

Administration of a customer loyalty program which provides vehicle owner support, vehicle maintenance, access to events and contests, merchandise discounts, vehicle rental and trip interruption coverage to customers after the purchase of an authorized motor vehicle.

With this said, this brings the Wagoneer and Grand Wagoneer on par with the current luxury SUV segment mainstays that offer customer ownership perks.

It's still unclear what exactly this Wagoneer Client Services entail, but based on the description, it's a customer loyalty program that includes owner support, maintenance, and discounts. It also entails access to events and contests hosted by FCA, as well as rental and trip interruption offerings during the ownership period.

We'll know more details about the Wagoneer Client Services, more likely before or during the production vehicles' launch, which is scheduled to happen in the summer of 2021. We'll also see if the concept show car would vary greatly from its production skin but as touted at the reveal, we won't be surprised if they will be vastly similar.