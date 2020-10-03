Back in April, our friends from Mopar Insiders spotted the Latitude Lux trim level for the Jeep Cherokee. It served as the sweet spot in the midsize SUV's range, filled with standard features while not breaking the bank.

For the 2021 model year, Jeep announces that the Latitude Lux trim carries on, which, according to the automaker, aims to "deliver consumers a new level of comfort, luxury, and safety, combined with unmatched capability in the midsize SUV segment."

"The new 2021 Cherokee Latitude LUX truly enhances the Jeep lineup and is a direct reflection of what our customers want and value the most in their vehicle – everyday practicality, exceptional comfort, with outstanding ride and handling characteristics," said Jim Morrison, Head of Jeep Brand – FCA North America.

The Cherokee Latitude Lux trim comes standard with features such as Nappa leather seats, power front seats with power lumbar adjuster, heated front seats, premium-wrapped heated steering wheel, remote start, windshield wiper deicer, and the latest Uconnect system with standard Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Options include a dual-pane panoramic sunroof, premium nine-speaker Alpine sound system, and an 8.4-inch touchscreen infotainment.

Beyond the marketing speak, we found a tad bit of nugget when it comes to the Cherokee Latitude Lux's pricing. Based on the online configurator, the Latitude Lux trim is getting a $20 price cut for the 2021 model year – $30,125 starting price versus the $30,145 of the 2020 Cherokee Latitude Lux.

That doesn't end there. We discovered further reductions (at least for Miami) such as the Chrysler Capital 2021 Bonus Cash ($750) and 2021 Southeast Retail Consumer Cash ($2,000) – both ultimately bring down the MSRP to $28,870 for the 2021 Cherokee Latitude Lux FWD.

We can't guarantee that it will have the same price reductions in your area, so we highly suggest that you visit Jeep's online configurator for confirmation.