Audi's A3 Sportback, a rival to other premium subcompact hatchbacks such as the BMW 1 Series and Mercedes-Benz A-Class, has just received a substantial update, adding fresh styling, an updated interior, and a plug-in hybrid option for those looking at a practical hatchback paired with sustainability in mind. We can also expect the new plug-in hybrid option to make it to the A3 Saloon, as well. Now on to the good stuff.

The new Audi A3 40 TFSI e PHEV is powered by the familiar 1.4-liter turbocharged four-cylinder engine that makes 148 horsepower. Thie combustion engine is paired to an 80 kW electric motor and creates a combined output of 210 horsepower (150 kW) and 258.1 lb-ft (350 Nm) of torque. This powers the front wheels via a six-speed S tronic automatic transmission that's lighter than before. Additionally, the presence of the battery pack does not reduce boot space by much at only 100 liters, still keeping at least 280 liters cargo space for the five-door hatch when compared to the ICE variants. The compact plug-in hybrid model sprints from 0 to 62.1 mph in 7.6 seconds on its way to a top speed of 141.1 mph and has an impressive electric-only driving range of 41 miles and 282 mpg. Expect the new Audi A3 40 TFSA e to be fully charged at home or on the road in a little over four hours.

The Audi Q3-esque design makes its way into the new Audi A3 Sportback, with a wider grille, redesigned headlights, bonnet tweaks, and new air intakes. The rear also gets new taillights and bumper design. Overall, the new A3 is wider and slightly longer, giving off a more squat and sporty stance. Specially-designed 16-inch alloy wheels come as standard, and Audi delivers 17-inch or 18-inch wheels upon request. Audi's LED headlights are standard, with matrix LEDs available as an option. Standard equipment includes a digital instrument cluster, leather multifunction steering wheel, and a two-zone automatic air conditioning system. The full-size 12.3-inch digital instrument display is optional, along with a color head-up display. As with the other variants of the new A3, you can expect an integrated infotainment screen n the dashboard, new panels for climate control functions and the rocker switches, and a new infotainment rotary dial.

Audi's Car-to-X software, which communicates with traffic signs, infrastructure, and other Audi vehicles to provide real-time driving and parking information, will be included but will not be available at launch. The new Audi A3 Sportback in 40 TFSI e trim will start a £33,060 ($42,760), a good £7,000 ($9,050) more than the cheapest A3 model but the PHEV version isn’t offered in entry-level Technik trim. Customers can expect to receive their cars by the end of the year.