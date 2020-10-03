If the Toyota Camry Hybrid is part of your shortlist, there are plenty of reasons for you to go for it in its 2021 model year. Apart from the new range-topping XSE trim and a host of aesthetic tweaks, the 2021 Camry Hybrid gets the latest Toyota Safety Sense 2.5, which now comes standard with whatever Camry you're getting.

Despite the updates, the Camry Hybrid is reportedly getting a price cut, according to Roadshow. Moreover, it seems like the price cut is exclusive for the hybrid trims, with the conventional gasoline-powered Camry variants either retaining their sticker price or getting a price hike.

Gallery: 2021 Toyota Camry XSE Hybrid

Starting at $28,265 (with destination charge), the 2021 Camry Hybrid shows a $1,160 price drop from the previous model year. The SE trim gets a $1,345 price off, while the previous top XLE trim gets reduced by $560. The new XSE Hybrid trim will have a $33,715 sticker price.

In contrast, the base gasoline-powered 2021 Camry LE will start at $25,965, which is just a carry-over from last year. All the rest of the variants after the base trim gets an increase between $315 and $415, sans the Camry TRD, which gets a whopping $1,015 price hike.

As mentioned, the Toyota Safety Sense 2.5 will be available across the 2021 Camry and Camry Hybrid range. It features higher-quality camera and radar elements for expanded response range, improved responsiveness in low-light conditions, pre-collision intersection support, emergency steering assist, adaptive cruise control with smoother overtaking and power assist, and even lane change assist.

Toyota has yet to officially announce the new pricing for the 2021 Camry, which will hit production this October. We checked the online configurator, as well, but pricing isn't there at the time of this writing.