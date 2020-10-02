Unfortunately, it's still far more expensive than the outgoing model.

The Acura TLX is all-new for 2021, and early indications suggest it's an improvement over the outgoing model in nearly every way. It's also more expensive, at least in terms of entry-level trim, and not just by a few bucks either. Perhaps that's why Acura is already offering some modest incentives for its fresh sports sedan.

That said, a new report from Cars Direct shows it's still quite pricey even with the discount, and it only applies to lease customers. The crux of the deal includes $1,900 in lease cash, with an additional $1,000 bonus for returning Acura customers or shoppers defecting from other brands. Add them up, and it's a maximum discount of $2,900 but only if you want to lease a TLX. For those making a purchase, Acura will still pony up the $1,000 discount and pair it with 1.9-percent financing.

Gallery: 2021 Acura TLX: First Drive

2021 Acura TLX Advance Exterior
74 Photos
2021 Acura TLX Advance Exterior 2021 Acura TLX Advance Exterior 2021 Acura TLX Advance Exterior 2021 Acura TLX Advance Exterior 2021 Acura TLX Advance Exterior 2021 Acura TLX Advance Exterior 2021 Acura TLX Advance Exterior

Unfortunately, current TLX leasing isn't exactly stellar. The report states a base model TLX leases for $399 per month with $3,999 down and a mileage limit of 10,000 miles per year, for three years. When the down payment is added to the total payments, you get an effective monthly payment of $510. The maximum lease discount only lowers the monthly payment to $369 with just $100 less due at signing. That combines for an effective monthly payment of $477, and as the report points out, the total TLX lease payout is nearly the same as a 2020 MDX which has a considerably higher MSRP.

Our Take On TLX:

2021 acura tlx first drive 2021 Acura TLX First Drive Review: Making Strides Toward Excellence
2021 acura tlx audio review The 2021 Acura TLX Is A Rolling Concert Venue

For 2021, the base model TLX gains a new engine that's nearly as powerful as the now-discontinued TLX V6. In essence, Acura has basically eliminated lower-performance variants from the TLX line, but the result is a $4,500 year-over-year price increase. Indeed, Cars Direct reports that 2020 TLX three-year lease deals are still available at $299 per month, with a $2,999 down payment.

Save Thousands On A New Acura TLX
Acura TLX
MSRP $ 34,025
MSRP $ 34,025
Save on average over $3,400 off MSRP* with
Motor1.com Car Buying Service
SEE PRICING

With all that said, our first impression of the TLX reveals a car worthy of a higher price. More power under the hood comes with more space inside, a cleaner cockpit that's more luxurious, and a platform that's both more refined and more exhilarating to drive. Whether or not buyers respond to the upgraded TLX and its upgraded price, only time will tell.

Source: Cars Direct